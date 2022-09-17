American Trust Purchases Shares of 3,141 Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

American Trust acquired a new position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $922,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DHR. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Danaher during the first quarter worth $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the first quarter worth $32,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Danaher during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in Danaher during the first quarter worth $35,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $317.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.45.

Danaher Stock Down 1.7 %

DHR opened at $277.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $279.31 and its 200 day moving average is $269.86. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.71 and a fifty-two week high of $331.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.88.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at $23,921,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at $23,921,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,906 shares of company stock worth $11,823,179. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

See Also

