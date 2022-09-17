American Trust Raises Stock Holdings in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

American Trust raised its position in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,769 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COUP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 100,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,933,000 after acquiring an additional 8,412 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 24,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,922,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Coupa Software Price Performance

COUP opened at $67.58 on Friday. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 12-month low of $50.54 and a 12-month high of $259.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.72 and a beta of 1.50.

Insider Activity at Coupa Software

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 24.29% and a negative net margin of 43.73%. The business had revenue of $211.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $32,955.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,808.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $32,955.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,808.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 2,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $111,156.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,505.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,113 shares of company stock valued at $1,210,703 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on COUP shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Coupa Software from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Coupa Software from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Coupa Software from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Coupa Software from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Coupa Software from $85.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.95.

Coupa Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.