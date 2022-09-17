American Trust Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

American Trust lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 43.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.4% in the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 3,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth $6,246,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 88.7% in the first quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,414,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $178.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.38. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.78 and a 1 year high of $244.46.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

