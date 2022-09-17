American Trust Raises Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

American Trust increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 323.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 220.7% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVE stock opened at $139.70 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $132.18 and a 12 month high of $160.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $143.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.76.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

