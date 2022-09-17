American Trust Reduces Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

American Trust lessened its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,827 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in Cigna were worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cigna by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,982,346 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,440,396,000 after purchasing an additional 162,686 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in Cigna by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,479,977 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,963,220,000 after buying an additional 21,880 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cigna by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,428,675 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,242,969,000 after buying an additional 41,696 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cigna during the fourth quarter worth $747,950,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Cigna by 25.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,191,358 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $764,682,000 after buying an additional 639,645 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cigna

In other news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $106,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,599,485. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $106,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,599,485. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 6,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,793,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,993,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,158 shares of company stock valued at $11,581,956 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cigna Trading Up 0.1 %

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Cigna from $236.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cigna from $306.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Cigna from $273.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Loop Capital began coverage on Cigna in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Cigna from $258.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “mkt perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.58.

NYSE:CI opened at $290.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $191.74 and a one year high of $296.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $282.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.37. The stock has a market cap of $88.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.71.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.62 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $45.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.34 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 22.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.71%.

Cigna Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

See Also

