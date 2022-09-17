American Trust Sells 142 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

American Trust lessened its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,388 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in Insulet were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Insulet by 261.3% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Insulet by 310.7% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Insulet by 153.6% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter.

Get Insulet alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Insulet news, EVP Bret Christensen sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.24, for a total value of $766,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,551 shares in the company, valued at $5,166,156.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Insulet news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.90, for a total transaction of $3,343,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,052,615.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bret Christensen sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.24, for a total transaction of $766,296.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,166,156.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insulet Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PODD. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Insulet from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com cut Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Insulet to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Insulet from $244.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Insulet from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $295.23.

Insulet stock opened at $255.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Insulet Co. has a 1-year low of $181.00 and a 1-year high of $324.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $254.61 and a 200-day moving average of $240.65. The firm has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 510.00 and a beta of 0.73.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.72). Insulet had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $299.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Insulet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.