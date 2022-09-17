American Trust Sells 2,433 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

American Trust cut its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,433 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 265.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLDR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research cut Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.77.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

NYSE:BLDR opened at $55.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.03 and its 200 day moving average is $63.98. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.91 and a fifty-two week high of $86.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $3.35. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 58.32% and a net margin of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $6.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 15.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Builders FirstSource Profile

(Get Rating)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.