American Trust Sells 818 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

American Trust reduced its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 818 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,502,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 179.5% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 13,497 shares during the period. Laraway Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $320,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 196.0% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 200,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,622,000 after purchasing an additional 132,794 shares during the period. 72.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WFC opened at $43.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.52 and its 200-day moving average is $44.69. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $36.54 and a 1-year high of $60.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $166.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.16.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.14). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.78%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WFC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.97.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

