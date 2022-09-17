American Trust Sells 837 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

American Trust lowered its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 837 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 34,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 3,239 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $15,065,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 470,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,444,000 after buying an additional 33,479 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 226,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,725,000 after buying an additional 44,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on USB shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler set a $50.00 price target on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.56.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $45.87 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.74. The company has a market cap of $68.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.97. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $43.74 and a 52-week high of $63.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 28.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 42.30%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

