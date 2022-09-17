American Trust Takes $664,000 Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 7,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 116.5% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. City State Bank bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Rollins Financial bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF stock opened at $74.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.96 and its 200 day moving average is $79.81. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $69.38 and a twelve month high of $97.17.

