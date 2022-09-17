American Trust Takes Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,604 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FICO. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $425,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 129.5% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 2,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 86.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Insider Transactions at Fair Isaac

In other news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 516 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.13, for a total value of $254,455.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,337.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $465.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $461.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $431.88. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $340.48 and a one year high of $531.03.

FICO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $493.00 to $546.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Fair Isaac from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $546.40.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.