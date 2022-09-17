American Trust Takes Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,349,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,367,000 after purchasing an additional 303,911 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $345,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 26.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 31,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 6,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 72,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,878,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $89.62 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $85.75 and a 1 year high of $111.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.03.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

