American Trust Takes Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 535 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $735,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 30 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Newfound Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 83.0% during the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 86 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTD has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,369.00 to $1,406.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,237.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,338.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Down 3.6 %

In other news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,314.05, for a total transaction of $491,454.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,421.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,344.06, for a total transaction of $1,075,248.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,585,894. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,314.05, for a total transaction of $491,454.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,421.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,440 shares of company stock worth $27,465,861. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

MTD opened at $1,198.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,270.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,277.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $26.97 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.14. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,082.78 and a twelve month high of $1,714.75.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.78 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $978.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.81 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 799.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.99 EPS for the current year.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

