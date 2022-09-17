American Trust Takes Position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

American Trust bought a new stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in U. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Unity Software by 2,365.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,420,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,545,000 after buying an additional 4,241,060 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,279,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531,507 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,021,000. SC US Ttgp LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 24,652,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $169,872,000. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:U opened at $35.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.51 and its 200-day moving average is $56.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Unity Software Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.09 and a 52 week high of $210.00.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.02). Unity Software had a negative net margin of 54.01% and a negative return on equity of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $44,273.35. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 220,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,243,053.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Unity Software news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 6,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.93, for a total transaction of $300,657.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 252,744 shares in the company, valued at $11,608,531.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $44,273.35. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 220,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,243,053.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,367 shares of company stock worth $1,229,421 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on U shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Unity Software from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Unity Software from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Unity Software from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Unity Software from $85.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unity Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.93.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

