Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Trading 15.1% Higher

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 15.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.51 and last traded at $4.51. 112,748 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 6,734,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMRS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Amyris in a report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Amyris in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital cut Amyris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Get Amyris alerts:

Amyris Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.06.

Insider Activity

Amyris ( NASDAQ:AMRS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $65.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Amyris’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amyris news, insider Nicole Kelsey sold 94,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total transaction of $169,259.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,999.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John Melo sold 55,576 shares of Amyris stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total transaction of $117,821.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 492,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,526.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicole Kelsey sold 94,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total transaction of $169,259.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,333 shares in the company, valued at $113,999.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amyris

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Amyris in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Amyris in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in Amyris during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amyris in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Amyris in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

About Amyris

(Get Rating)

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty, and flavors and fragrance markets in Europe, North America, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells clean beauty, personal care, and health and wellness consumer products, as well as ingredients to the flavor and fragrance, nutrition, food and beverage, and clean beauty and personal care end markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amyris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amyris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.