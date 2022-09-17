Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Purchased by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2,222.2% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 132.7% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of ADI opened at $149.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.25, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $161.93 and a 200-day moving average of $158.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.50 and a 52 week high of $191.95.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.00%. The business’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 83.98%.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,953,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,953,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $2,318,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,026,225.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,700 shares of company stock worth $8,827,200. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Analog Devices from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Analog Devices from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.61.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

