Andrew Swarthout Sells 15,000 Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) Stock

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL – Get Rating) Director Andrew Swarthout sold 15,000 shares of Sandstorm Gold stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.41, for a total value of C$126,142.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,667 shares in the company, valued at C$367,218.07.

Sandstorm Gold Price Performance

TSE:SSL opened at C$8.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$6.86 and a 52-week high of C$11.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$7.62 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Sandstorm Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 19th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 18th. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 7.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC decreased their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. TD Securities raised their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.75 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.08.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

