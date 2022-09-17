ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $275.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ANSS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of ANSYS to $329.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of ANSYS to $311.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of ANSYS to $345.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ANSYS from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $277.33.

Get ANSYS alerts:

ANSYS Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $240.74 on Friday. ANSYS has a one year low of $225.92 and a one year high of $413.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $261.20 and a 200-day moving average of $270.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.31.

Institutional Trading of ANSYS

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.16. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 11.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ANSYS will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 23.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 137,044 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,794,000 after purchasing an additional 25,834 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the second quarter worth $2,017,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 1.3% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 22,561 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,399,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in ANSYS by 3.2% during the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 1,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in ANSYS by 10.0% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 258,731 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,647,000 after buying an additional 23,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.