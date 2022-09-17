Anthony Li Hsieh Buys 133,417 Shares of loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Stock

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) Chairman Anthony Li Hsieh bought 133,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.59 per share, with a total value of $212,133.03. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 3,760,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,978,724.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Anthony Li Hsieh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 15th, Anthony Li Hsieh bought 49,287 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.60 per share, with a total value of $78,859.20.

On Monday, August 29th, Anthony Li Hsieh bought 176,862 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.59 per share, with a total value of $281,210.58.

On Friday, August 26th, Anthony Li Hsieh bought 428 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.60 per share, with a total value of $684.80.

On Monday, August 22nd, Anthony Li Hsieh bought 131,923 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.60 per share, with a total value of $211,076.80.

loanDepot Price Performance

LDI stock opened at $1.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. loanDepot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.34 and a 12 month high of $8.89. The firm has a market cap of $491.91 million, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

loanDepot ( NYSE:LDI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.85). loanDepot had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $308.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.13 million. On average, analysts anticipate that loanDepot, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of loanDepot from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of loanDepot to $3.25 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of loanDepot to $1.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of loanDepot from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On loanDepot

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,711 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 4.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

loanDepot Company Profile

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

See Also

