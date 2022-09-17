Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group decreased its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in AON were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank bought a new stake in AON in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in AON in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in AON by 71.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC increased its holdings in AON by 495.2% in the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in AON in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Byron Spruell bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $291.72 per share, for a total transaction of $116,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,187.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $32,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 15,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,387,410. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Byron Spruell acquired 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $291.72 per share, with a total value of $116,688.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,187.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AON Stock Performance

Several analysts recently weighed in on AON shares. TheStreet lowered AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $320.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AON in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.70.

Shares of AON stock opened at $277.12 on Friday. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $246.21 and a 12-month high of $341.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.76 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $285.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $289.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. AON had a return on equity of 204.19% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

AON Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.14%.

AON Profile

(Get Rating)

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

Featured Stories

