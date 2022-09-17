AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Sold by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group trimmed its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 843 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AZN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth $542,230,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 407.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,093,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286,137 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 239.6% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,033,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,670 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 899.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,038,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,576,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,029 shares in the last quarter. 21.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AZN stock opened at $58.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.96. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $53.63 and a one year high of $71.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.58, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.44.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is -221.95%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AZN. Morgan Stanley downgraded AstraZeneca from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Danske assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. AlphaValue upgraded AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Argus upgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AstraZeneca from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8,840.50.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

