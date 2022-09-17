Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Shares Gap Down to $2.86

Shares of Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.86, but opened at $2.77. Aurora Innovation shares last traded at $3.00, with a volume of 21,048 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Aurora Innovation from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.
Aurora Innovation Trading Down 8.0 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.51 and a 200 day moving average of $3.40.
Institutional Trading of Aurora Innovation
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AUR. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Aurora Innovation during the fourth quarter worth $443,839,000. Lightspeed Ultimate General Partner Select III Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at $132,266,000. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at $115,751,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at $94,283,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 239.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,511,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,167,000 after buying an additional 6,712,373 shares during the period. 46.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Aurora Innovation
Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aurora Innovation (AUR)
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.