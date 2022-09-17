Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Shares Gap Down to $2.86

Shares of Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.86, but opened at $2.77. Aurora Innovation shares last traded at $3.00, with a volume of 21,048 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Aurora Innovation from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Aurora Innovation Trading Down 8.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.51 and a 200 day moving average of $3.40.

Institutional Trading of Aurora Innovation

Aurora Innovation ( NASDAQ:AUR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AUR. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Aurora Innovation during the fourth quarter worth $443,839,000. Lightspeed Ultimate General Partner Select III Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at $132,266,000. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at $115,751,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at $94,283,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 239.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,511,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,167,000 after buying an additional 6,712,373 shares during the period. 46.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aurora Innovation

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

