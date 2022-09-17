Australian Clinical Labs Limited (ASX:ACL) Insider Leanne Rowe Sells 32,500 Shares

Australian Clinical Labs Limited (ASX:ACL – Get Rating) insider Leanne Rowe sold 32,500 shares of Australian Clinical Labs stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$4.30 ($3.01), for a total transaction of A$139,880.00 ($97,818.18).

Australian Clinical Labs Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.82, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Get Australian Clinical Labs alerts:

Australian Clinical Labs Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. Australian Clinical Labs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.11%.

Australian Clinical Labs Company Profile

Australian Clinical Labs Limited provides pathology services in Australia. The company offers range of services, which include routine pathology test, advanced molecular genetics testing, harmony NIPT and first trimester screening, genetic carrier screening, chemical pathology, histopathology, and cytopathology; hematology, allergy, and immunology; serology and microbiology; and infectious molecular testing, cardiac testing services, functional pathology, veterinary pathology, and commercial drug and alcohol testing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Australian Clinical Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Australian Clinical Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.