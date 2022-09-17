Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Holdings Lifted by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Avantor were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Avantor during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantor during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantor during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantor during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 224.2% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

AVTR opened at $22.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.66 and a 200-day moving average of $30.49. Avantor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.33 and a 52-week high of $44.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). Avantor had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Avantor’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on AVTR shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Avantor from $51.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on Avantor from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Avantor in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Avantor from $44.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen downgraded Avantor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $39.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Avantor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.85.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

