Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its holdings in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 447,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,585 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Avantor were worth $15,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 9.3% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Avantor during the first quarter worth about $4,038,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Avantor by 25.2% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,383,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,438,000 after acquiring an additional 681,467 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Avantor by 2,120.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 231,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,952,000 after acquiring an additional 221,160 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Avantor by 14.5% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the period. 81.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AVTR shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Avantor from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Avantor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Avantor from $44.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Avantor in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered Avantor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.85.

Shares of NYSE AVTR opened at $22.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Avantor, Inc. has a one year low of $22.33 and a one year high of $44.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.49.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). Avantor had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

