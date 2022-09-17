AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Short Interest Up 29.5% in August

AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 360,500 shares, a growth of 29.5% from the August 15th total of 278,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 336,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

AXAHY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of AXA from €29.00 ($29.59) to €30.50 ($31.12) in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AXA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AXA from €33.00 ($33.67) to €31.00 ($31.63) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.88.

Shares of AXAHY stock opened at $25.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.42 and a 200-day moving average of $25.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. AXA has a one year low of $20.62 and a one year high of $33.20.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings segments. It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

