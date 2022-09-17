B. Riley Initiates Coverage on Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN)

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRINGet Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Trinity Capital from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

Trinity Capital Stock Performance

Shares of TRIN opened at $15.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $480.26 million, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.12. Trinity Capital has a 12-month low of $13.81 and a 12-month high of $20.26.

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRINGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $33.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.24 million. Trinity Capital had a net margin of 59.17% and a return on equity of 12.27%. As a group, research analysts predict that Trinity Capital will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kyle Steven Brown acquired 6,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.76 per share, with a total value of $95,505.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,895.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Trinity Capital news, CEO Steve Louis Brown acquired 24,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.75 per share, for a total transaction of $391,151.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,546 shares in the company, valued at $6,922,849.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kyle Steven Brown bought 6,060 shares of Trinity Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.76 per share, for a total transaction of $95,505.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,895.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 34,152 shares of company stock valued at $536,587 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Trinity Capital

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIN. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new position in shares of Trinity Capital during the first quarter worth about $936,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Trinity Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. Callodine Capital Management LP grew its position in Trinity Capital by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 606,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,668,000 after buying an additional 66,852 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Trinity Capital by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 6,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Trinity Capital by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 660,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,611,000 after purchasing an additional 26,867 shares in the last quarter. 28.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trinity Capital

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in Lutherville-Timonium, Maryland, San Diego, California and Austin, Texas.

