B. Riley Initiates Coverage on Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN)

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Trinity Capital from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

Shares of TRIN opened at $15.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $480.26 million, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.12. Trinity Capital has a 12-month low of $13.81 and a 12-month high of $20.26.

Trinity Capital ( OTCMKTS:TRIN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $33.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.24 million. Trinity Capital had a net margin of 59.17% and a return on equity of 12.27%. As a group, research analysts predict that Trinity Capital will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kyle Steven Brown acquired 6,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.76 per share, with a total value of $95,505.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,895.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Trinity Capital news, CEO Steve Louis Brown acquired 24,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.75 per share, for a total transaction of $391,151.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,546 shares in the company, valued at $6,922,849.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kyle Steven Brown bought 6,060 shares of Trinity Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.76 per share, for a total transaction of $95,505.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,895.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 34,152 shares of company stock valued at $536,587 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIN. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new position in shares of Trinity Capital during the first quarter worth about $936,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Trinity Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. Callodine Capital Management LP grew its position in Trinity Capital by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 606,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,668,000 after buying an additional 66,852 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Trinity Capital by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 6,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Trinity Capital by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 660,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,611,000 after purchasing an additional 26,867 shares in the last quarter. 28.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in Lutherville-Timonium, Maryland, San Diego, California and Austin, Texas.

