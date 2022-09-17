B2Gold (NYSE:BTG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 269,541 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 9,560,818 shares.The stock last traded at $3.42 and had previously closed at $3.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.

B2Gold Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.33 and its 200 day moving average is $3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 4.64.

About B2Gold

B2Gold ( NYSE:BTG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $381.99 million during the quarter. B2Gold had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 21.21%. On average, equities research analysts predict that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

