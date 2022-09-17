B2Gold (NYSE:BTG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 269,541 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 9,560,818 shares.The stock last traded at $3.42 and had previously closed at $3.40.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.
B2Gold Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.33 and its 200 day moving average is $3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 4.64.
About B2Gold
B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.
Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.