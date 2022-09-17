Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its position in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,922,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 874,100 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $13,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Santander by 120.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,441 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Banco Santander in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Banco Santander in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Banco Santander in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in Banco Santander in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Banco Santander from €3.10 ($3.16) to €3.00 ($3.06) in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Banco Santander from €4.30 ($4.39) to €4.00 ($4.08) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered Banco Santander to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.86.

Shares of NYSE SAN opened at $2.63 on Friday. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 1 year low of $2.28 and a 1 year high of $4.01. The firm has a market cap of $44.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.89.

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

