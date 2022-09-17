Bank Of America (Bofa) Lowers FedEx (NYSE:FDX) to Neutral

Bank Of America (Bofa) cut shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Bank Of America (Bofa) currently has $186.00 price target on the shipping service provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $275.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FDX. Barclays set a $320.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $225.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded FedEx from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $258.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on FedEx from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $245.04.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Stock Performance

NYSE:FDX opened at $161.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. FedEx has a 1 year low of $155.00 and a 1 year high of $266.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.40.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $24.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.28 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 23.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.17%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 607 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 686 shares in the company, valued at $156,490.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total transaction of $2,838,809.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,664,178.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,490.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,810 shares of company stock worth $11,199,898. 8.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in FedEx by 121.6% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 206.7% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.