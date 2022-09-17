Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 12,835,559 Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Get Rating) by 272.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,555,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,835,559 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.31% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $863,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $354,000.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of PULS stock opened at $49.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.11. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.92 and a 12 month high of $49.69.

