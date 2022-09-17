Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 181,755 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,333,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 181,755 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,089,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Entergy by 175.4% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 264,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,912,000 after buying an additional 168,628 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Entergy by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,086,000 after buying an additional 4,644 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Entergy by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Entergy by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 15,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,849,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in Entergy by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 7,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Entergy from $136.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Entergy from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Entergy from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Entergy from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Entergy from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.43.

Entergy stock opened at $115.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.05 and its 200 day moving average is $115.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.57. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $98.50 and a one year high of $126.82.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.42. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 9.92%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 66.78%.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

