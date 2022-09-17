Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 249,110 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,349,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249,110 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.13% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $852,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 148.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 77.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $183.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.00. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $175.69 and a 52-week high of $210.13.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.