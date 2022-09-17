Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 8,543,788 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 112.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,140,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,543,788 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $764,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $4,025,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 331.4% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.4% during the first quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 449.5% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $41.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.21. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $37.64 and a 12 month high of $55.46.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

