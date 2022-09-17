Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Stock Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,006,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,916,493 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.06% of Principal Financial Group worth $1,028,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Principal Financial Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $77.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.34. The company has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.68, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.30. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.97 and a 12-month high of $80.36.

Principal Financial Group Announces Dividend

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 13.09%. Research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PFG shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $79.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.82.

Insider Transactions at Principal Financial Group

In other news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 2,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $191,967.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,722,215. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 2,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $191,967.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,722,215. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $1,093,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,353,066.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,422 shares of company stock valued at $3,462,066 in the last three months. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.