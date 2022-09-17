Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,298,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,307,617 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $935,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $120.19 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $113.22 and a 52 week high of $133.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.83.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

