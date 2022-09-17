Bank of America Corp DE Buys 9,962,715 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 184.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,349,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,962,715 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $815,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horizon Financial Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 15.2% in the first quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 9,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $519,000. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 32.2% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 96,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after buying an additional 23,428 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 283.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 33.8% in the first quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $45.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.35. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $42.78 and a one year high of $56.44.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

