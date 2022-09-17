Bank of America Corp DE Has $1.06 Billion Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,793,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 203,120 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,063,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Paychex in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on PAYX shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Paychex from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.75.

Paychex Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $120.13 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.55 and a 1 year high of $141.92. The firm has a market cap of $43.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.65% and a net margin of 30.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.29%.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 30,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $3,584,468.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,990,780.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Paychex news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $90,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,885. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 30,866 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $3,584,468.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,990,780.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,837 shares of company stock worth $10,539,336. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Paychex

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Articles

