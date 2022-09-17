Bank of America Corp DE Has $1.09 Billion Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,213,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,201 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.06% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $1,085,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MDY. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 353.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 578,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,662,000 after purchasing an additional 451,292 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $154,450,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 419.0% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 318,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $164,933,000 after purchasing an additional 257,307 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $98,090,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 154.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 102,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,222,000 after acquiring an additional 62,100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $433.23 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $400.05 and a 12 month high of $533.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $449.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $454.83.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

