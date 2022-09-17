Bank of America Corp DE Has $1.16 Billion Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,030,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,470,829 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.05% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $1,157,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DVY. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 39,967.0% during the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,658,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,027,000 after buying an additional 1,654,635 shares in the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Patten Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $118.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.73. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $112.29 and a 12-month high of $133.33.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

