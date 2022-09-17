Bank of America Corp DE Has $749.50 Million Stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,862,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,508 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.18% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $749,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 243.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 478.6% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF stock opened at $159.54 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $167.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.61. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $152.74 and a 1-year high of $201.11.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

