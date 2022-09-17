Bank of America Corp DE Has $803.93 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,214,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 513,387 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $803,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First American Trust FSB acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth $300,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth $348,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 41.3% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 44,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $213.89 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $199.56 and a 12 month high of $267.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.18.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.