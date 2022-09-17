Bank of America Corp DE Has $860.06 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 299.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,600,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,448,815 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $860,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25,897.7% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,549,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,956,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532,350 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 201.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,164,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113,381 shares in the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $76,957,000. Cowa LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 13,339.0% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,786,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 30.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,347,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256,815 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPYV opened at $37.40 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $35.62 and a 12 month high of $42.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.33.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.