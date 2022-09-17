Bank of America Corp DE Has $884.54 Million Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 270.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,677,795 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,445,541 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $884,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 24,616.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 10,585 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,476,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 21,122 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 2,048.1% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 208,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,692,000 after buying an additional 198,540 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,721,997 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $126,574,000 after buying an additional 164,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy Price Performance

Shares of TC Energy stock opened at $46.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $47.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.56 and a 200 day moving average of $53.81. TC Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $44.77 and a 52 week high of $59.38.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.699 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.28%.

TRP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$79.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.83.

TC Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.