Bank of America Corp DE Has $906.74 Million Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,334,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 432,914 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $906,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. SouthState Corp boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 116.8% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 167.3% during the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 14.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BABA opened at $86.43 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $73.28 and a 1 year high of $182.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.08.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.57. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $30.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.15 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.53.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

