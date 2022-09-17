Bank of America Corp DE Has $937.38 Million Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,031,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 624,644 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $937,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 31.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 76,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after buying an additional 18,606 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 18.8% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 3,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, Reynolds Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at about $2,058,000. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

D has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.29.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

NYSE D opened at $80.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $67.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.71 and a 200-day moving average of $82.12. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.37 and a 1-year high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 12.95%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

