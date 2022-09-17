Bank of America Corp DE Increases Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,225,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,198 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.12% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $1,089,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,701,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,820,000 after purchasing an additional 13,770 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $470,000. Canal Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 24,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,540,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

OEF stock opened at $175.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.08. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $165.66 and a 12 month high of $222.35.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

