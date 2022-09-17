Bank of America Corp DE Increases Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,440,609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 126,438 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $826,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.3% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.1% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 857.3% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 276.5% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. 6.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $101.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.41. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $91.51 and a 12 month high of $122.16.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.5836 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NVO shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 750.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $682.43.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

