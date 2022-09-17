Bank of America Corp DE Lowers Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,010,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411,854 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,084,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $85,000.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $81.67 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $81.59 and a one year high of $86.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.47 and a 200 day moving average of $82.94.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

