Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 4,965 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,401,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,965 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in ASML were worth $935,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lifted its position in ASML by 103.5% during the first quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 1,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in ASML by 116.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,688,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter worth approximately $330,000. 19.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ASML. Argus began coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $590.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of ASML from €960.00 ($979.59) to €920.00 ($938.78) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of ASML from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group raised shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of ASML from $925.00 to $794.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $747.91.

ASML Stock Up 0.3 %

ASML Cuts Dividend

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $467.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $517.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $555.23. The company has a market capitalization of $191.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.92. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $412.67 and a 1-year high of $888.72.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a $1.3991 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.63%.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

